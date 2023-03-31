Group 1 Automotive Schedules Release of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOUSTON, April 11, 2023

HOUSTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc.(NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 204 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, before the market opens. Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's president and chief executive officer, and the Company's senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at http://www.group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days. A copy of the Company's presentation will also be made available at http://www.group1corp.com/company-presentations.

The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:

Domestic:

1-888-317-6003

International:

1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

3269170

A telephonic replay will be available following the call through May 3, 2023, by dialing:

Domestic:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Code:

6349914

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Group 1 owns and operates 204 automotive dealerships, 275 franchises, and 45 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, www.facebook.com/group1auto, and www.twitter.com/group1auto.

Investor contacts:
Terry Bratton
Manager, Investor Relations
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]

Media contacts:
Pete DeLongchamps
Senior Vice President, Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Public Affairs
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]
or
Clint Woods
Pierpont Communications, Inc.
713-627-2223
[email protected]

