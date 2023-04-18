WSFS Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

2 hours ago
WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, expects to report its first quarter earnings at the end of business Monday, April 24, 2023. Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Interested parties can register in advance here or access the conference call live at investors.wsfsbank.com. Earnings release and supplemental materials will be available prior to the start of the event via the Investor+Relations section of the Company’s website and participants are advised to log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast.

For those who cannot access the live conference call, a replay will be accessible shortly after the event concludes through the links above.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of December 31, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $19.9 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $64.5 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 119 offices, 92 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (61), Delaware (39), New Jersey (17), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

