TAIPEI, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for March 2023 at NT$ 24.15 billion with 64.5% growth month-on-month. Preliminary revenues for Q1 2023 summed up to NT$52.46 billion, which includes 29.6% business contribution from non-computer and display products.

Acer's public subsidiaries have announced their March and Q1 revenues. Other business highlights include:

Chromebook revenues grew 44.4% in Q1 quarter-over-quarter.

Altos Computing Inc. revenues grew 108.4% in Q1 YoY.

MPS Energy Inc. revenues grew 31.6% in Q1 YoY.

Acerpure Inc. revenues grew 39.8% in Q1 YoY.

Acer will unveil its latest innovations on April 20 at 9 pm Taipei (UTC+8) / New York 9 am (UTC-4) / Berlin 3 pm (UTC+2) time at its online [email protected] global press conference.

