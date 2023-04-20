Urban Edge Properties Successfully Refinances Bergen Town Center Mortgage

Author's Avatar
12 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) today announced the successful refinancing of its mortgage loan for Bergen Town Center. The new seven-year, $290 million fixed rate mortgage loan is being provided by New York Life Insurance Company and MetLife Investment Management as co-lenders and replaces the previous mortgage on the property which had an outstanding balance of $300 million. With this refinancing, the Company has reduced its debt maturing through the end of 2025 to $235 million, representing less than 15% of outstanding indebtedness.

“We are pleased to announce the successful refinancing of Bergen Town Center’s mortgage, particularly given the unprecedented volatility in the debt capital markets,” said Jeff Olson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We appreciate our partnership with two large, high-quality lenders who shared our enthusiasm for the stability and growth of this property, and we look forward to continuing to enhance the value of this flagship asset.”

Bergen Town Center is a Whole Foods and Target anchored property located in Paramus, New Jersey. The property comprises 1.0 million sf of gross leasable area and attracts over 11 million visitors annually. The retail corridor where the property is located benefits from traffic counts of 155,000 vehicles per day and boasts a five-mile population of approximately 550,000 people with average annual household incomes of $140,000.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE
New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life’s family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.2

_______________________
1Based on revenue as reported by “Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual),” Fortune magazine, 5/23/2022. For methodology, please see http%3A%2F%2Ffortune.com%2Ffortune500%2F.
2Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 10/18/2022: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody’s Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor’s (AA+).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230412005265r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005265/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.