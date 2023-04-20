VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce two concurrent non-brokered private placements (collectively, the "Offerings") to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000.

[The Company expects to complete a consolidation all of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares (the "Consolidation") on or around April 13, 2023, as announced in its press release dated March 30, 2023. All per share prices mentioned below are on a post Consolidation basis.

The first of the two Offerings will consist of the sale of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Flow-Through Units") of the Company at a price of CAD$0.10 per Flow-Through Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Flow-Through Unit shall be comprised of: (i) 1 common share of the Corporation ("Common Shares") designated as a "flow-through share" (each, a " Flow-Through Share") under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Act")); and (ii) 1 Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Flow-Through Warrant"). Each Flow-Through Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire 1 additional Common Share at a price of CAD$0.15 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The second of the two Offerings shall consist of the sale of up to 6,250,000 units (the "Conventional Units") of the Company at a price of CAD$0.08 per Conventional Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD$500,000. Each Conventional Unit shall be comprised of 1 Common Share and 1 Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Conventional Warrant"). Each Conventional Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire 1 additional Common Share at a price of CAD$0.12 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds from the issuance of the Conventional Units will be used for general working capital purposes and expenses. The gross proceeds from the issuance of the Flow-Through Units will be used for "Canadian Exploration Expenses" within the meaning of the Act (the "Qualifying Expenditures"), which will be renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2023 to the purchasers of the Flow-Through Units in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of Flow-Through Units.

The Issuer may pay finder's fees to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Offerings are subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the acceptance and approval of the CSE. All securities issued pursuant to the Offerings are subject to the statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from their issuance.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Fabled Copper

Fabled is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing drill ready copper properties located in northern British Columbia.

The Company's current property package consists of the Muskwa Project and the Bronson Property and comprises approximately 16,219 hectares in three non-contiguous blocks and located in the Liard Mining Division of British Columbia. The Company is seeking to broaden and diversify its portfolio. To this end it has added two lithium claims (the VOLT 2 Property) in Miquelon, Quebec to its land package and is seeking to add both the OHM Property and the VOLT 1 Property, each lithium properties, located in the Val D'Or and Miquelon areas of Quebec respectively. The Company is also seeking to add an additional high grade gold and silver property, the TJ Ridge Property in British Columbia for which it has entered into a letter of intent.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition, development plans and business plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the failure of the shareholders of the Company to approve the Consolidation Proposal, impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; inability to obtain drilling permits; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

