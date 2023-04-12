Equifax Supports More Informed Hiring Decisions with New Talent Report™ Employment Flex

Author's Avatar
12 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, April 12, 2023

Patent-Pending Solution Delivers Unique Employer Preview Functionality for Enhanced Customization and Visibility

ATLANTA, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) launched a new pre-employment verification solution, Talent Report™ Employment Flex, designed to help employers and background screeners more easily verify a candidate's specific employment records in support of more informed hiring decisions. With its patent-pending design and functionality, Talent Report Employment Flex allows users to customize the report output, with the option to preview all of a candidate's available employer names and choose only the desired records. This provides greater flexibility and control for those who may only want to verify a candidate's employment with specific employers that are most relevant to the job.

Equifax_jpg_Logo.jpg

"Employers recognize that pre-employment screening can help them identify the best possible candidates for their open roles," said Joe Muchnick, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Employer Services and Talent Solutions at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "At the same time, candidates expect to move through the hiring process at an increasingly rapid pace. With Talent Report Employment Flex, our unique preview functionality gives background screeners and employers more control over the report output while helping to expedite the screening process, helping employers make hiring decisions faster in a competitive market for job applicants."

Talent Report Employment Flex provides verified employment data from The Work Number® database, leveraging 604 million employment records across 2.6 million contributing employers. Under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), credentialed verifiers with permissible purpose may use Talent Report Employment Flex to preview a list of a candidate's employers and choose the desired employment records.

Talent Report Employment Flex is patent-pending. The product joins a full suite of pre-employment verification solutions offered by Equifax Workforce Solutions to help meet the diverse needs of employers and background screeners. Consumers can access and manage their employment and income data stored in The Work Number® database by clicking here. For more information on Talent Report Employment Flex, please click here.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 14,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Daniel Jenkins for Equifax
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL67245&sd=2023-04-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-supports-more-informed-hiring-decisions-with-new-talent-report-employment-flex-301794724.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL67245&Transmission_Id=202304120745PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL67245&DateId=20230412
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.