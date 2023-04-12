PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that management will present at the 2023 Sequire Investor Summit and the Ladenburg 2023 Tech Expo, taking place April 25-26th and April 27th respectively.

Lightwave Logic Chairman and CEO Dr. Michael Lebby and President Jim Marcelli are scheduled to host presentations for in-person attendees, as well as host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, as follows:

Sequire Investor Summit: Puerto Rico

Date: April 25th, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time – Track 1

Location: La Concha Resort – San Juan, Puerto Rico

Ladenburg Thalmann 2023 Tech Expo

Date: Thursday, April 27th, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time – Track 2

Location: Convene 101 Park Avenue – New York, NY

Registration is required for conference attendance. For more information or to schedule a meeting at either conference, please contact MZ Group at [email protected] or your conference representative.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

