Easterly Government Properties Announces Recent Environmental Sustainability and Social Responsibility Achievements

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, is pleased to announce it has earned two important accolades in recognition of the Company’s recent environmental sustainability and social responsibility achievements.

Easterly Recognized as a 2022 ENERGY STAR® Certification Nation Premier Member

Easterly is honored to be recognized as a 2022 Premier+Member by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s ENERGY STAR Certification Nation. To earn an ENERGY STAR certification, a commercial building or industrial plant must be independently verified to operate more efficiently than 75% of similar properties nationwide. ENERGY STAR certified buildings use an average of 35% less energy and are responsible for 35% less carbon dioxide emissions than typical buildings. With 16 certifications, Easterly has certified over 18% of its portfolio for the 2022 certification year. This achievement represents Easterly’s strong commitment to reducing the portfolio’s impact on the surrounding environment and continuing to be an environmentally responsible corporate citizen.

"Easterly understands the importance of minimizing the environmental impact of our portfolio," said Meghan G. Baivier, Chief Financial and Operating Officer. "Our Premier ENERGY STAR Certification Nation membership reflects our ongoing commitment towards that responsibility."

Easterly Named One of Washington Business Journal’s 2023 “Best Places to Work”

Easterly is pleased to announce it has been named one of the Best+Places+to+Work in the Greater Washington region by the Washington Business Journal. Through the administration of a third-party quantitative survey, this annual award honors the top 75 companies for their efforts and commitment to building team effectiveness, establishing trust in senior leaders and co-workers, and demonstrating strong manager communication, work-life balance, and alignment with company goals.

“While we have often thought of ourselves as promoting an inclusive and innovative culture, it is tremendously gratifying to learn our employees feel the same,” said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly’s Chief Executive Officer. “We will remain focused on the importance of a strong company culture and strive to always provide our employees with an open, respectful and collaborative environment.”

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (

NYSE:DEA, Financial) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “project,” “anticipate,” “position,” and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with our business described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2023. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230412005048r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005048/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.