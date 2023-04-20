Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, is pleased to announce it has earned two important accolades in recognition of the Company’s recent environmental sustainability and social responsibility achievements.

Easterly Recognized as a 2022 ENERGY STAR® Certification Nation Premier Member

Easterly is honored to be recognized as a 2022 Premier+Member by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s ENERGY STAR Certification Nation. To earn an ENERGY STAR certification, a commercial building or industrial plant must be independently verified to operate more efficiently than 75% of similar properties nationwide. ENERGY STAR certified buildings use an average of 35% less energy and are responsible for 35% less carbon dioxide emissions than typical buildings. With 16 certifications, Easterly has certified over 18% of its portfolio for the 2022 certification year. This achievement represents Easterly’s strong commitment to reducing the portfolio’s impact on the surrounding environment and continuing to be an environmentally responsible corporate citizen.

"Easterly understands the importance of minimizing the environmental impact of our portfolio," said Meghan G. Baivier, Chief Financial and Operating Officer. "Our Premier ENERGY STAR Certification Nation membership reflects our ongoing commitment towards that responsibility."

Easterly Named One of Washington Business Journal’s 2023 “Best Places to Work”

Easterly is pleased to announce it has been named one of the Best+Places+to+Work in the Greater Washington region by the Washington Business Journal. Through the administration of a third-party quantitative survey, this annual award honors the top 75 companies for their efforts and commitment to building team effectiveness, establishing trust in senior leaders and co-workers, and demonstrating strong manager communication, work-life balance, and alignment with company goals.

“While we have often thought of ourselves as promoting an inclusive and innovative culture, it is tremendously gratifying to learn our employees feel the same,” said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly’s Chief Executive Officer. “We will remain focused on the importance of a strong company culture and strive to always provide our employees with an open, respectful and collaborative environment.”

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. ( NYSE:DEA, Financial) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

