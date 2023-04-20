F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) is launching a special Wahlberg Week of fitness, which will spotlight seven workouts for each day of the week, from April 17-23, 2023. The cardio, strength, and hybrid training classes are designed by Mark Wahlberg and celebrity trainer and F45 Chief of Athletics Gunnar Peterson and will be featured in participating F45 studios worldwide. F45 is also excited to be offering Wahlberg Week classes for FREE to new fitness enthusiasts who visit any participating studio during the week and want to experience some of Mark’s favorite ways to stay fit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005351/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Wahlberg Week will introduce the brand new performance-based workouts, for which members and new participants can track their stats and points by downloading the F45 Challenge app in the App Store or Google Play. All of the routines incorporate “intermittent overload training” (IOT) and focus on targeted muscle groups, such as legs, chest, triceps, and abs. Wahlberg Week promises to offer F45 members an unforgettable week where they can up their training game, learn more about the benefits of different F45 Training styles and, as always, achieve real results through the life-changing F45 experience.

Mark Wahlberg is no stranger to staying in shape and often highlights his workout routine on his social channels starting as early as 4 am. His passion for fitness is one of the many reasons he has served as an F45 investor, brand ambassador, and Board member and, more recently, took on a new role as the Company’s Chief Brand Officer.

“I believe F45 is the world’s best workout and it’s one of the many reasons I’m so involved in the company,” said Mark Wahlberg, F45 Chief Brand Officer. “I love popping up in studios all over the world and getting face time with members and bringing out their inner beast mode. Gunnar and I created these workouts to focus on every body part with specific muscle group movements and I hope everyone gets the chance to test them out. Plus, you get to challenge yourself and members around the world all throughout the week.”

“Mark knows all about how to get results, and he has a decades-long résumé to prove it,” said Gunnar Peterson, F45 Chief of Athletics. “True to Mark’s roots and authentic to his core, these workouts speak to his training style – which will leave you sweating and smiling every single day! We designed these workouts to push even the most advanced fitness member, with flexibility to regress movements for those just getting started or restarted on their fitness journeys.”

The Wahlberg Week45-minute workouts are as follows:

Monday, April 17 (CARDIO) Chest Burpee Burnout

This is a cardiovascular endurance workout that incorporates an erg machine, with participants competing for the highest number of points.

Tuesday, April 18 (FULL BODY RESISTANCE) Legs/Squat Burnout

This is a resistance workout designed to push your lifting capabilities. Members will pair up and work one at a time in a "You Go, I Go" format until both partners have completed three sets.

Wednesday, April 19 (CARDIO) Tricep/Diamond Push-Up Burnout

This is a cardiovascular workout with a focus on heart rate recovery scores. Members will be encouraged to pay close attention to their heart rates and track recovery scores throughout the class.

Thursday, April 20 (SPLIT RESISTANCE) Shoulders/Push Press Burnout

This is a smashing resistance-based workout that will get members' muscles activated like never before. Muscular endurance is the aim of this class! Push through muscle fatigue in the longer working sets and calculate your max reps.

Friday, April 21 (HYBRID) Abs/Core Burnout

This is a hybrid workout with a focus on power. Members should strive for strong and explosive movements. The class will incorporate five varied core stations in each pod (crunches, bicycle crunches, Russian twists, leg twists, and leg-to-knee planks).

Saturday, April 22 (HYBRID) Back & Biceps Burnout

This is a hybrid team workout and individual cardio focus. The aim is to complete as many meters in a relay format as possible in seven minutes. Members will have three chances to tackle each machine in this workout (Rower, BikeErg, SkiErg). The outer pod stations will be time-based.

Sunday, April 23 (FULL BODY) IDR – Dynamic Recovery

This full body workout demonstrates the possibility of change and perhaps improvement. This dynamic recovery provides solid lifting sets and finishes with a recovery sequence to get you set up right for the days to come.

MUNICIPAL, Wahlberg’s athleisure clothing line, has partnered with F45 for a first-ever collaboration. The 10-piece collection features top selling products with the F45 logo, all designed with the premium fabrics and exceptional fit and feel of the brand. The collection will be available for purchase beginning on April 17 on MUNICIPAL.com.

Photos courtesy of F45 can be found HERE.

About F45 Training

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies including a fitness programming algorithm and a digitally-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of thousands of unique functional training movements to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across F45’s global franchise. For more information, please visit www.f45training.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005351/en/