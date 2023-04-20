Planet+Labs+PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today hosted customers and partners, investors, media, innovators, government officials and more at its annual user conference, Explore 2023. Planet announced enhanced availability for its Planetary Variables data products via API, broadening access for users. The company also renewed its commitment to democratizing access to data with two new programs focused on increasing accessibility and scaling solutions for users in the startup and partner communities.

Enabling transparency with easy-to-use data

In 2022, Planet announced its Planetary+Variables+data+products, offering pre-processed, accurate data feeds that measure conditions and patterns on the surface of the Earth. Transforming pixels and images into data-ready insights, the aim of these products is to capture and quantify the changes in dynamic systems, and render that information to people on the ground tasked with making decisions. These tools don’t just show change; they measure it.

In today’s announcements, the company shared the next stages for its Planetary Variables data products by:

Launching the full availability via APIs of four data feeds – Roads and Building Detection, Soil Water Content, Biomass Proxy, and Land Surface Temperature.

Introducing a suite of Variables spinning out of its recent acquisition of Salo+Sciences – including Forest Structure, Forest Carbon, and Vegetation Encroachment – slated to be available later this year.

“Planetary Variables are really exciting; they take users from pixels and images, to decision ready insights in order to take action,” said Planet CEO and co-founder Will Marshall. “I am delighted to see how the addition of this product can swiftly deliver real value to customers in insurance, energy, agriculture and more.”

Democratizing access to global insights with Planet programs

Planet remains committed to making its data and tools available to all users, large and small, to provide a foundation for innovation and positive impact. Over the course of the last year, the company has launched a series of customized programs to increase access for organizations who look to solve some of the world’s most complex challenges, including the Nonprofit+Program, the Global+Food+Security+and+Agriculture+Program, and the enhanced Education+and+Research+Program.

To further these accessibility efforts and cultivate innovation, Planet today announced the launch of its Startup+Program, which aims to:

Enable early-stage startups to build novel applications powered by Planet’s data.

Increase Planet data accessibility and provide technical services to 30+ startups within the year to build, prototype, and experiment with new solutions.

Two startups in the program’s first cohort joined the conference and presented their work: Terra+Cover, which is pioneering virtual monitoring stations for rivers and streams, and Vibrant+Planet, which has generated solutions for managing forested areas for wildfire and other environmental risks.

“The new Startup Program opens up Planet’s data to creative young companies,” said Marshall. “The goal is to democratize access to satellite data and reduce technical barriers. We can’t wait to watch these users creatively build, prototype, and experiment with Planet data!”

Cultivating actionable solutions with partner ecosystem

Planet has built a worldwide partner ecosystem that has been critical to enabling customers to take action with Planet’s data and tools. These partners provide the solutions that help Planet users to be successful, from supporting them as they get up-to-speed on Planet’s APIs to deploying high-performing solutions and insights based on customer needs.

Today, at Explore 2023, Planet formalized its partner Solution+Certification+Program, which will:

Technically test and validate existing Planet partner solutions that can be successfully scaled to serve multiple Planet customers. Examples include providing cloud deployments and optimization support, as well as delivering API-based dynamic alert systems for environmental and risk analysis.

Certify solution providers who follow best practices in delivering tools and offer robust applications and services to support customers' unique use cases.

Help scale these tools across Planet’s user network, as they have for the first three certified partners: SCCON%2C+Woolpert%2C+and+Sinergise.

“We’ve seen our worldwide network of partners deliver remarkable tools built with Planet data,” said Planet President of Product and Business Kevin Weil. “We are thrilled to take this work a step further with this program, scaling some of the most impactful partner solutions to our global customers.”

About Explore 2023

Being held in Washington, D.C. on April 12-13th, Explore 2023 marks Planet’s first in-person user conference since 2019. The event showcased how Earth observation technologies are enabling digital transformation, supporting sustainability transitions, and advancing global peace and security. Attendees and speakers spanned a diverse range of industries, including agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, finance, and insurance.

The theme of the conference, From Transparency to Action, was showcased through a myriad of novel insights and solutions powered by the company's unique satellite data and solutions. In over 16 breakout sessions, Planet customers and partners shared how they are making data-informed decisions and taking action to create value, save time and money, protect borders and citizens, and help the planet.

“As we brought this event together, we were thrilled to see just how many diverse and inspiring leaders, analysts, and scientists were convening to share how Planet’s data has enabled them to see the world in a new and transparent light,” said Planet Chief Marketing Officer Donna Prlich. “The future feels bright as this year’s Explore showcases how our customers and partners are taking strides to build a better world through data-informed action.”

Explore 2023 played host to a wide range of leaders in Earth observation as well as notable speakers, including:

Andrew Steer - President & CEO, Bezos Earth Fund

Brad Smith - Vice Chair & President, Microsoft

Christiana Figueres - Founding Partner Global Optimism & Former Exec. Secretary, UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

Dr. Sian Proctor - Astronaut, Educator and Artist

Enric Sala - Explorer in Residence, National Geographic Society

General B. Chance Saltzman - Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force

Inbal Becker-Reshef - Program Director, NASA Harvest

Jim Kennett - Vice President, Global Head of Digital, Product Supply, Bayer Crop Science

Jimmy Chin - National Geographic Photographer, Academy Award-Winning Film Director and Mountain Athlete

Katherine Collins - Head of Sustainable Investing, Putnam Investments

Vice Admiral Frank Whitworth - Director, National Geospatial Agency (NSA)

