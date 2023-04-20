Celcuity to Participate in 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

9 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced its participation in the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Brian Sullivan, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Celcuity, is scheduled to present at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. A live webcast of the presentation will be available using this weblink: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham129/celc/2214082. Alternatively, the live webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website at https://ir.celcuity.com/events-presentations/ with a replay available shortly after the live event.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapies for treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, pan-PI3K and mTOR inhibitor. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are highly differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3K or mTOR alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is currently enrolling patients. More detailed information about the VIKTORIA-1 study can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov. The company's CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from already approved targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at Celcuity.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts:

Celcuity Inc.
Brian Sullivan, [email protected]
Vicky Hahne, [email protected]
(763) 392-0123

ICR Westwicke
Robert Uhl, [email protected]
(619) 228-5886





