Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) (the “Company”), a direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand focused on vision for all, today published its 2022 Impact Report. In the spirit of three of its core values (Do good, Set ambitious goals and measure results, and Learn. Grow. Repeat), Warby Parker tracks and annually reports its impact on stakeholders following the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework. Using these guidelines, Warby Parker is able to examine where it is as a company today and envision where it wants to be in the future.

The GRI is one of the most widely recognized sets of global sustainability reporting guidelines that helps organizations understand, communicate, and compare their impact on key sustainability topics. Warby Parker also releases a Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) summary and aligns its key areas of sustainability to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the Impact Report.

Learn more and read the 2022 Impact Report at warbyparker.com%2Fimpact-report.

Highlights from the 2022 Impact Report include:

Distributing 13 Million Pairs of Glasses Globally through Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program: Warby Parker believes in vision for all, which is why for every pair of glasses or sunglasses sold, a pair of glasses is distributed to someone in need through its Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. Since the program began in 2010, the need for accessible vision care remains high—according to the World Health Organization, approximately one billion people around the world need glasses but don’t have access to them.

In 2022, Warby Parker reached more than 13 million pairs of glasses distributed globally through Buy a Pair, Give a Pair, meaning 13 million more people now have the glasses they need to learn, work, and achieve better economic outcomes. Additionally, for the first time in the history of the program, Warby Parker expanded efforts to Europe, as the Company partnered with RestoringVision to distribute 100,000 pairs of glasses to those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Learn more about the Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program at warbyparker.com%2Fbuy-a-pair-give-a-pair.

Launching a First-of-its-kind Partnership with Eastman Chemical to Recycle 20,000 Pounds of Single-Use Plastic in First Year: After two years of research and testing, Warby Parker launched a demo lens recycling program in partnership with Eastman Chemical in the first quarter of 2022. Through this program, discarded demo lenses (the clear lenses used to maintain the frame integrity and shape in transit and for display) from Warby Parker’s two optical labs are broken down to the molecular level and then used as feedstock in place of fossil fuels to produce new materials that are indistinguishable from their counterparts, preserving natural resources in the process. In 2022 alone, Warby Parker saved 20,000 pounds of single-use plastic from landfill.

Helping More than 50,000 U.S. Schoolchildren See Clearly through Pupils Project Program: In 2015, Warby Parker created Pupils Project, a program that works with local organizations and government agencies to provide free vision screenings, eye exams, and glasses to schoolchildren. In 2022, Warby Parker expanded this program to new school districts and cities across California and Pennsylvania, resumed a small-scale pilot in Boston, and celebrated reaching 10,000 pairs of glasses distributed in Baltimore, Maryland. In 2022, Pupils Project distributed more than 50,000 pairs of glasses to students across New York City, Baltimore, Pennsylvania, California, and Washington, D.C.—the most Warby Parker has provided through the program in one year to date.

About Warby Parker
Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) was founded in 2010 with a mission to inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose, and style–without charging a premium for it. Headquartered in New York City, the co-founder-led lifestyle brand pioneers ideas, designs products, and develops technologies that help people see, from designer-quality prescription glasses (starting at $95) and contacts, to eye exams and vision tests available online and in more than 200 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Warby Parker aims to demonstrate that businesses can scale while doing good in the world. Ultimately, the brand believes in vision for all, which is why for every pair of glasses or sunglasses sold, a pair is distributed to someone in need through their Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. To date, Warby Parker has worked alongside its nonprofit partners to distribute more than 13 million glasses to people in need.

