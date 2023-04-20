Trend Innovations Holding (TREN) Issues Management Update on Recent Technology Acquisitions in Two Multi-Billion-Dollar Markets

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Avant! AI™, Is in The Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, Which Is Projected to Reach $74.3 Billion By 2028*)

InstantFAME™ Is in The Digital Artwork Marketplace, Which Is Projected to Reach Nearly $6.5 Billion in The U.S. in 2023**); Includes Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTCQB:TREN) ("TREN" or the "Company") is a company that creates, develops and acquires innovative software technologies providing complex solutions utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) as well as providing a host of Information Technology (IT) consulting services, today released additional information regarding its two recent acquisitions, both in multi-billion-dollar markets.

The Company recently announced that it has acquired two technologies in the AI Machine Learning (Avant! AI™ or "Avant") and Digital Artwork (InstantFAME™)sectors. The details of the transactions can be found in the 8K that the Company filed on April 3, 2023: https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=16536834&guid=d_m-kpd9M-yeJth

Natalija Tunevic, the President, CEO of TREN said, "Some of the key features of Avant include: (i)Voice Recognition: Avant can recognize and respond to voice commands, allowing users to interact with devices hands-free. (ii) Personalization: The system can be trained to recognize individual users and their preferences, providing a personalized experience. (iii) Multi-lingual Support: Avant supports multiple languages, allowing users to interact with the system in their preferred language. (iv) Integration: The system is designed to integrate with a wide range of devices and systems, from smartphones to smart homes.

"The InstantFAME application offers users the fun of creating digital artwork and then making it available for purchase by members on the application. The technology is available on both a mobile and web application, which allows for digital ratings and secured sales of digital works of art, including a plan to incorporate NFT's. The system enables artists to post their digital works of art, earn followers, earn ‘likes,' and ultimately sell their work. The platform assigns a monetary value to artwork likes, creating a new methodology to increase its value and making the artist famous!"

Tunevic continued, "The Avant, machine learning technology was purchased to empower InstantFAME.The platform is used to upload artwork in the form of digital media like pictures and videos. Auction houses that feature artwork have existed for many years. They handle authenticating works of art and specialize in their purchase and sale. However, in today's digital age, an increasing amount of art is not tangible, instead, it is created and circulated digitally.

"One example is non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs can be anything downloaded (drawings, music, etc.) but are most commonly digital works of art. An NFT is unique and non-interchangeable and stored on a digital ledger using blockchain technology. Accordingly, there is a need for systems and methods facilitating the secure purchase and sale of digital works of art. Our InstantFAME platform enables content creators to post, price, and sell their digital works of art, gain likes and followers and ultimately increase the value of their works of art.

"The Company purchased Avant, among other uses, to be integrated within the InstantFAME application to manage and supervise its monetizing, cybersecurity and censuring systems. Avant AI will be controlling pattern recognition censorship technology to provide a moral and safe environment for all ages and communities. It is also planned to use Avant to support NFT platforms in the future, maintaining data in the blockchain and managing inner application operations.

"Additionally, the Avant machine learning technology will be used to identify security requirements, pointing out cyber threats and potential vulnerabilities, quantifying critical threats/vulnerabilities, and prioritizing remediation methods."

The CEO concluded by saying, "Avant has also been positioned as a business-to-business (B2B) solution, offering the technology to companies in a range of industries, including healthcare, hospitality, and retail. The platform has also been developed as a software development kit (SDK) that allows third-party developers to integrate Avant into their own products and services.

"We believe that these technologies will put the Company in a good position to gain a share of these multi-million-dollar markets for our clients and to generate revenue for our shareholders."

*) - https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5732537/natural-language-processing-market-global?utm_source=GNOM&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_code=l33wp2&utm_campaign=1831170+-+Natural+Language+Processing+Global+Market+2023%3a+Sector+to+Reach+%2474.3+Billion+by+2028+at+a+CAGR+of+26.54%25&utm_exec=jamu273prd

**) https://www.statista.com/statistics/1176782/online-art-industry-market-size-us/

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Recently, Trend Innovations acquired Avant! AI™ and InstantFAME™, two technologies operating in multi-billion-dollar industries. The company's "Thy News" application is one of the company's key projects. Thy News is a worldwide application used for processing news from multiple sources. Thy News was created for users who value their time but want to keep up with the latest in world news. The app offers the user the opportunity to create their own news feeds solely from those sources that are of interest to them, as well as creating additional news feeds segmented by topic.

More information about Trend Innovations can be found at https://trendinnovationsholding.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that express the current beliefs and expectations of Trend Innovations Holding Inc.'s management and Board of Directors. Any statements contained in this press release which do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect our actual results are included in the periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Natalija Tunevic
Trend Innovations Holding Inc.
(540) 495-0016
[email protected]

SOURCE: Trend Innovations Holding Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748759/Trend-Innovations-Holding-TREN-Issues-Management-Update-on-Recent-Technology-Acquisitions-in-Two-Multi-Billion-Dollar-Markets

img.ashx?id=748759

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.