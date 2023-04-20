HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) ("PEDEVCO") announced today that the Company is scheduled to participate and present at EnerCom Dallas - The Energy Investment Summit and ESG Conference, to be held in Dallas, Texas on April 18-19, 2023. J. Douglas Schick, President of the Company, will make a presentation on Wednesday, April 19th at 10:05 a.m. Central Time and will host one-on-one meetings with investors during the Conference. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, www.enercomdallas.com. The Company's investor deck is posted on the Company's website at www.pedevco.com/presentations , provided the Company may discontinue such posting at any time.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED), is a publicly-traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the United States. PEDEVCO's principal assets are its San Andres Asset located in the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin in eastern New Mexico, and its Denver-Julesberg ("D-J") Basin Asset located in the D-J Basin in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information about PEDEVCO can be found at www.pedevco.com .

CONTACT:

PEDEVCO Corp.

(713) 221-1768

[email protected]

SOURCE: PEDEVCO Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/748710/PEDEVCO-To-Participate-and-Present-at-EnerCom-Dallas-The-Energy-Investment-and-ESG-Conference-on-April-1819-2023



