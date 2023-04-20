CVG Announces Launch of Aftermarket E-Commerce Business Targeted at Commercial Vehicle Operators

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Online, Ship-from-Stock for CVG's Aftermarket Products and more.

NEW ALBANY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / CVG (NASDAQ:CVGI) is thrilled to launch its aftermarket e-commerce business to support commercial vehicle operators with the introduction of AftermarketTruckParts.com. Beginning with the U.S. market, CVG is offering its renowned brands including Bostrom Seats, National Seats, Sprague windshield wiper systems and Moto Mirror products online. You can browse the company's products, seamlessly place orders and have them shipped direct from the factory in just days.

aftermarket-image-041123.jpg


"This is an exciting time for CVG as we expand our company further into the aftermarket," said Harold Bevis, CVG President and CEO. "Fleets and independent operators remain challenged with such critical issues as driver retention and vehicle uptime. By offering a broad range of replacement parts and shipping them quickly from our plants, we can help keep drivers happy and trucks on the road."

The initial launch of CVG's e-commerce website will feature over 250 of the company's most popular products. It will also be home to a blog that provides tutorials, interviews, product information and support, and insights for truck and fleet owners, as well as drivers. Customers and brand loyalists can also subscribe to the Aftermarket Truck Parts newsletter, which will include coupons, industry insight, giveaways and more. CVG encourages fans of the company's brands to follow them on Facebook to receive exclusive offers. To celebrate the launch, customers can use the coupon code "LAUNCH10" at checkout to receive 10% off their first order.

About CVG
At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about our company and products is available at www.cvgrp.com.

CVG BRANDS
Bostrom Seating
Bostrom Seating has a long-standing reputation for providing comfortable, durable, and ergonomically designed seats for the commercial trucking industry. Their innovative product line offers superior quality and unmatched value, ensuring drivers stay comfortable and safe on the road. Follow Bostrom Seating on Facebook.

National Seating
National Seating is a market leader in providing heavy-duty truck seats with a focus on safety, comfort, and performance. Their wide range of seating solutions is designed to meet the diverse needs of commercial truck drivers. Follow National Seating on Facebook.

Sprague Devices
Sprague Devices is known for its high-quality aftermarket truck parts, engineered to deliver reliable performance and long-lasting durability. Their product range includes wiper blades, motors and components for commercial vehicles. Follow Sprague Devices on Facebook.

Moto Mirror
Moto Mirror is renowned for its cutting-edge mirror solutions for commercial vehicles, combining functionality and style. With a focus on safety and visibility, their innovative designs offer drivers unparalleled clarity and field of view on the road. Follow Moto Mirror on Facebook.

###
Contact Information
Sarah Littlefield
PR Specialist
[email protected]

SOURCE: Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.

im?ref=WyIzdmRzdXIiXQ&hit%2Csum=WyIzZjBqMzgiLCIzZjBrd3IiLCIzdmRzdXIiLCIzdmRzdXMiXQ

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748676/CVG-Announces-Launch-of-Aftermarket-E-Commerce-Business-Targeted-at-Commercial-Vehicle-Operators

img.ashx?id=748676

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.