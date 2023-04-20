Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced it will release first quarter 2023 results after market close on May 3, 2023 and will host a business review conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, Werner, Covenant, Schneider, and Ryder. For Aurora’s latest news, visit aurora.tech and @aurora_inno on Twitter.

