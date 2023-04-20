HOLLYWOOD, FL, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) announced today that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in favor of HCMC on two separate appeals it had filed in its patent infringement action against Philip Morris USA, Inc. and Philip Morris Products S.A. pending in the district court for the Northern District of Georgia.



In the first appeal, HCMC appealed the ruling of the District Court dismissing HCMC’s patent infringement action and denying HCMC’s motion to amend its pleading. In the second appeal, HCMC appealed the District Court’s award of attorneys’ fees to Philip Morris. In its decisions today, the Federal Circuit ruled for HCMC by reversing both of those decisions and remanded the case back to the District Court for further proceedings.

Jeff Holman, CEO of HCMC, had this to say, “We are gratified to have won our appeals and now have the opportunity to resume pursuing our infringement claims in the District Court against Philip Morris for its IQOS device.”

Mr. Holman concluded, “For the sake of clarity, the Appellate Court’s decisions both reinstate our infringement claim and also cancels the attorneys’ fees award previously granted to Philip Morris in this case. We are looking forward to having our day in court.”

The case is Healthier Choices Management Corp., v. Philip Morris USA, Inc., Philip Morris Products S.A., case no. 2022-1268. The full opinion of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit can be found on HCMC’s website at https://www.healthiercmc.com/s/2023-04-12_HCMC_v_PM_Appellate_Decision.pdf

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (www.hcmc1.com) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, the Company manages and intends to expand its intellectual property portfolio.

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company operates:

Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins, and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items (www.Adasmarket.com)

Paradise Health & Nutrition’s three stores that likewise offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items, (www.ParadiseHealthDirect.com)

Mother Earth’s Storehouse, a two-store organic and health food and vitamin chain in New York’s Hudson Valley, has been in existence for over 40 years. (www.MotherEarthStorehouse.com)

Greens Natural Foods’ eight stores in New York and New Jersey, offering a selection of 100% organic produce and all-natural, non-GMO groceries & bulk foods; a wide selection of local products; an organic juice and smoothie bar; a fresh foods department, which offers fresh and healthy “grab & go” foods; a full selection of vitamins & supplements; as well as health and beauty products (www.greensnaturalfoods.com)

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy Choice Wellness, LLC, the Company operates:

Licensing agreements for Healthy Choice Wellness Centers located at the Casbah Spa and Salon in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Boston Direct Health in Boston, MA and Green Care Medical Services in Chicago, IL.



These centers offer multiple vitamin drip mixes and intramuscular shots for clients to choose from that are designed to help boost immunity, fight fatigue and stress, reduce inflammation, enhance weight loss, and efficiently deliver antioxidants and anti-aging mixes. Additionally, there are IV vitamin mixes and shots for health, beauty, and re-hydration.(www.HealthyChoiceWellness.com)

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy U Wholesale, the Company sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and personal care products on its website www.TheVitaminStore.com.

Additionally, the Company markets its patented Q-Unit™ and Q-Cup® technology. Information on these products and the technology is available on the Company’s website at www.theQcup.com.

