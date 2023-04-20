Envista Holdings ( NVST, Financial) is a leading dental products manufacturer. You may recall this was a successful investment dating back to 2020 that we sold less than a year ago. During the tumult in smaller capitalization companies in the first quarter, the share price once again met our criteria for investment, and its strong fundamentals matched our expectations. Unfortunately, the market began to agree with our assessment of attractiveness before we could build a full position. This is both a high-quality problem and a reality for investors as value conscious as we are.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Global Fund first-quarter 2023 commentary.