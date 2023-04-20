Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter before market open and will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 am ET to discuss its financial results on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Webcast Details

The live audio webcast will be accessible online at www.dynexcapital.com on the homepage under “Current Events.” An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company website approximately two hours after the live call ends.

Conference Call Details

Those wishing to listen to the live conference call via telephone should dial in at least 10 minutes before the call begins at 1 (888) 330-2022 and provide the passcode 1957092.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc. is a financial services company committed to ethical stewardship of stakeholders' capital; employing comprehensive risk management and disciplined capital allocation to generate dividend income and long-term total returns through the diversified financing of real estate assets in the United States. Dynex operates as a REIT and is internally managed to maximize stakeholder alignment. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at www.dynexcapital.com.

