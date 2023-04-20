Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, announced today the date for the release of its first quarter 2023 operating results.

First Quarter 2023 Operating Results

Bentley Systems will release first quarter 2023 operating results, before the market opens, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

A live Zoom video webinar of the event can be accessed at 8:15 a.m. EDT that same day through a direct registration+link. Alternatively, the event can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page on Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.bentley.com. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems’ 5,000 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries.

www.bentley.com

