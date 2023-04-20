Aspen Technology Announces Date of Third-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

4 hours ago
Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that it will release financial results for its third-quarter fiscal 2023, ended March 31, 2023, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast presentation on April 26, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results, business outlook, and related corporate and financial matters. A live webcast of the call will be available on AspenTech’s Investor Relations website, http%3A%2F%2Fir.aspentech.com%2F, via its “Webcasts” page. To access the call by phone, please go to the following registration+link, and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http%3A%2F%2Fir.aspentech.com%2F.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in capital-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

