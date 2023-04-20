NETSTREIT Corp. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NETSTREIT Corp. (the “Company”), a nationwide owner of high-quality, single-tenant net lease properties, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday April 26, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

A live webcast will be accessible on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.NETSTREIT.com. To listen to the live webcast, please go to the site at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website shortly after the call.

To participate in the telephone conference call:
Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-844-826-3035
International: 1-412-317-5195

Conference call playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 10177948
The playback can be accessed through May 4, 2023.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230412005591r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005591/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.