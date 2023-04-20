Colliers International Group ( CIGI, Financial) (Canada) was established in 2004 as the commercial property services division of the residential real estate services firm FirstService before it was spun off in 2015. The company is the fourth-largest global diversified real estate services firm. In our view, Colliers is a leader in commercial real estate (CRE) services, sustaining a long history of through-cycle, double-digit growth and increasing profitability. Over time, the company has grown at or ahead of peers on an organic basis, and its asset management business reached around $98 billion in assets under management at the end of 2022. In addition to organic growth, Colliers’s management team is also supplementing growth through mergers and acquisitions with a proven and highly repeatable approach, which they have successfully used across different end markets and locations. We believe Colliers’s unique equity-retention approach allows the company to successfully diversify its service offerings more rapidly than its competitors, which typically target scale-driven acquisitions. We also appreciate that Colliers’s business mix is shifting toward what we view as higher margin and more recurring activities with less cyclicity, such as asset management and outsourcing and advisory. Recent macroeconomic concerns have caused a sell-off in all CRE firms, which gave us an attractive opportunity to invest in Colliers.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio) Fund first-quarter 2023 commentary.