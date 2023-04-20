Rambus Joins the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator IP Alliance to Enable State-of-the-Art SoCs

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Rambus+Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced it has joined the Intel+Foundry+Services+%28IFS%29+Accelerator+IP+Alliance. Through the alliance, Rambus will have access to Intel's process roadmaps to provide advanced security and interface IP solutions optimized for performance, power, area and security for Intel process and packaging technologies. With Rambus IP on IFS, customers can design state-of-the-art SoCs for the data center, edge, 5G, automotive and military-aerospace applications.

"As part of our IDM 2.0 strategy, IFS is partnering with leading IP companies like Rambus to create a robust chip design ecosystem that will help our mutual customers deliver leading-edge silicon performance for the most demanding applications," said Suk Lee, VP of Ecosystem Development Office at IFS. "As the first open system foundry, our advanced process & packaging technologies and resilient supply chain, combined with Rambus IP, will lead the way to solutions that power our digital world."

Rambus offers some of the world’s highest performance memory and interconnect interface IP, and the industry’s broadest portfolio of security IP solutions. Rambus security IP and provisioning solutions secure billions of devices annually.

"Rambus is a renowned provider of industry-leading IP solutions to customers across a broad market landscape including fast-growing data center and AI/ML applications,” said Sean Fan, chief operating officer at Rambus. “We are proud to join the Intel Foundry Services Accelerator IP Alliance and look forward to delivering IP to our mutual customers, enabling the most advanced SoCs.”

More Information:

For more information on Rambus joining the Intel Foundry Services Ecosystem Alliance, please visit rambus.com%2Fpartners%2Frambus-partner-program%2F.

Follow Rambus:

Company website: rambus.com+%0A
Rambus blog: rambus.com%2Fblog+%0A
Twitter: %40rambusinc+%0A
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Frambus+%0A
Facebook: www.facebook.com%2FRambusInc

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230412005038r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005038/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.