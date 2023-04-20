Rambus+Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced it has joined the Intel+Foundry+Services+%28IFS%29+Accelerator+IP+Alliance. Through the alliance, Rambus will have access to Intel's process roadmaps to provide advanced security and interface IP solutions optimized for performance, power, area and security for Intel process and packaging technologies. With Rambus IP on IFS, customers can design state-of-the-art SoCs for the data center, edge, 5G, automotive and military-aerospace applications.

"As part of our IDM 2.0 strategy, IFS is partnering with leading IP companies like Rambus to create a robust chip design ecosystem that will help our mutual customers deliver leading-edge silicon performance for the most demanding applications," said Suk Lee, VP of Ecosystem Development Office at IFS. "As the first open system foundry, our advanced process & packaging technologies and resilient supply chain, combined with Rambus IP, will lead the way to solutions that power our digital world."

Rambus offers some of the world’s highest performance memory and interconnect interface IP, and the industry’s broadest portfolio of security IP solutions. Rambus security IP and provisioning solutions secure billions of devices annually.

"Rambus is a renowned provider of industry-leading IP solutions to customers across a broad market landscape including fast-growing data center and AI/ML applications,” said Sean Fan, chief operating officer at Rambus. “We are proud to join the Intel Foundry Services Accelerator IP Alliance and look forward to delivering IP to our mutual customers, enabling the most advanced SoCs.”

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

