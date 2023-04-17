SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. ( NKTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer, today announced its participation at two upcoming investor conferences:



22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 17, 2023

3:00 p.m. ET – fireside chat

Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference

April 20, 2023

3:00 p.m. ET – panel discussion

A simultaneous webcast of each event will be available on the Investors section of Nkarta’s website, www.nkartatx.com, and a replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

