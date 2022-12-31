SuperCom to Report Full Year 2022 Financial Results on April 20, 2023

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 13, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern time (7 a.m. Pacific Time / 5 p.m. IL time) to discuss its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SuperCom management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Conference Call Dial-In Information:

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
Time: 10 a.m. Eastern time (7 a.m. Pacific time)
U.S. toll-free: 877 545 0523
Israel toll-free: 1 809 423 853
International: 973 528 0016
Access Code: SuperCom
Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2259%2F48122

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

SuperCom IR Contact:
[email protected]

Kirin Smith
PCG Advisory
[email protected]

SOURCE SuperCom

