In its annual ranking of the largest merchant acquirers in the United States, The Nilson Report has again included First American by Deluxe in the Top 20, placing the company at No. 19 based on Mastercard and Visa card processing volume.

First American’s total processing volume comprises Mastercard/Visa/Discover/American Express and PIN debit transactions which grew to more than $40 billion in 2022, up from $37 billion the prior year. This growth was fueled by the company’s continued focus on financial institutions and an expansion into verticals such as fleet services, an area in which First American is one of six processors authorized to serve this market entirely in-house.

“We are honored to be recognized again this year as a leading merchant acquirer,” said Neil Randel, CEO of First American and Managing Director of Merchant Services for Deluxe. “With a mission to become the premier payment technology for small- to mid-size businesses, and with the incredible distribution, brand trust, and resources provided by Deluxe, this achievement is a testament to the power of our partnership. Together, we are able to offer unparalleled service and support to our customers, and we look forward to continuing to lead the way in payment technology.”

"As a leading payment technology company, Deluxe's focus on providing integrated payment solutions to businesses of all sizes has allowed us to achieve continued success in the merchant acquiring space,” said Michael Reed, President of Payments at Deluxe. “Our unique platform, combined with our commitment to exceptional customer service, has enabled us to embed our capabilities into our customer’s platforms, making their lives easier and allowing them to focus on growing their business. We look forward to continuing to deliver innovative payment solutions to our customers."

About First American Payment Systems by Deluxe®

First American by Deluxe®, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a global payment technology company providing leading integrated payment solutions to nearly 155,000 merchants throughout the Americas and Europe. First American provides partner and merchant payment solutions that include a robust set of in-store, online and mobile payment solutions paired with the latest in payment security, across a wide range of verticals. Backed by award-winning customer service, merchants and partners have access to our U.S. based Customer Call Center 24/7/365. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.first-american.net.

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data Company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

