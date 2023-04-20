Fulton Bank, N.A. Accepting Applications for Two $3,000 Scholarships

Fulton Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), today announced two $3,000 scholarship opportunities for local women studying science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) fields. The funds for the scholarships were raised by Fulton Bank, N.A.’s internal employee resource group, Women in Technology, to help defray the expenses of a college education for two students.

Applicants must meet all eligibility requirements and demonstrate academic excellence.

Individuals who meet the following eligibility requirements may apply.

  • Identifies as female.
  • Currently resides in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, or Virginia (Fulton Bank, N.A.’s footprint).
  • Currently is a high school senior.
  • Accepted by and in the process of enrolling at an accredited two-to-four-year undergraduate degree program for the fall of the 2023/2024 academic school year.
  • Plans to major in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics.
    • NOTE: Children of active Fulton Financial Corporation or Fulton Bank, N.A. employees are not eligible for this scholarship opportunity.

To be considered for this year's scholarship award, completed applications, along with all appropriate supporting documentation, must be received by Friday, May 5, 2023. Applications received after this date or applications that do not include the required documents will be automatically disqualified from consideration. Recipients of the scholarship will be notified through email on May 19, 2023, and additional information will be provided at that time.

Click+here+to+complete+the+application+and+review+the+full+list+of+eligibility+requirements or visit our website at Fultonbank.com/WITScholarship.

Application submissions and questions can be directed to: Fulton Bank, N.A.’s Women in Technology Employee Resource Group at [email protected].

The mission of the Women in Technology Employee Resource Group is to engage a diverse network of professionals to inspire, educate and connect women working on both the technical and business sides of technology.

About Fulton Bank, N.A.

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank, N.A. is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $26 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank, N.A. offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, N.A., we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,300 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton+Forward%26reg%3B initiative, we’re helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com. Fulton Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

