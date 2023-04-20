Alpine Banks of Colorado announces common shareholder dividend

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Glenwood Springs, Colo., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per Class B nonvoting common share will be paid on May 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 24, 2023. Per the Articles of Incorporation, dividends on the Class B nonvoting common stock shall be declared by the Board of Directors equal to one-one-hundred-fiftieth (1/150th) of the amount per share declared by the Board of Directors for each share of Class A voting common stock. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class B nonvoting common shares are publicly traded on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol “ALPIB”.

Additionally, a quarterly cash dividend of $30.00 per Class A voting common share will be paid on May 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 24, 2023. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class A voting common shares are not publicly traded.

The dividend of $30.00 per Class A voting common share and $0.20 per Class B nonvoting common share is unchanged from the dividend paid in the previous quarter.

###

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $6.3 billion, independent, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With banking offices across Colorado’s Western Slope, mountains and Front Range, Alpine Bank employs 890 people and serves 170,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services. Alpine Bank has a 5-star rating — meaning it has earned a superior performance classification — from BauerFinancial, an independent organization that analyzes and rates financial institutions’ performance in the U.S. Shares of the Class B Nonvoting Common Stock of Alpine Banks of Colorado trade under the symbol “ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com/media.

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.

ti?nf=ODgwNzcwNyM1NTI1ODk5IzIxOTcyNjE=
Alpine-Banks-of-Colorado.png
Eric Gardey, Chief Financial Officer
Alpine Banks of Colorado
(970) 384-3257
[email protected]
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.