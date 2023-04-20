Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after the market closes. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.
Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company’s webcast.
Conference Call and Webcast Details:
Date:
May 5, 2023
Time:
10:00 a.m. Central Time
Dial-In:
(866) 373-3407
International Dial-In:
(412) 902-1037
Conference ID:
13737814
Webcast:
Replay Information:
A replay of the conference call will be available through July 4, 2023, by dialing:
Dial-In:
(877) 660-6853
International Dial-In:
(201) 612-7415
Conference ID:
13737814
ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS
NOG is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States.
More information about NOG can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.
