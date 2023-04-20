REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. ( RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., the company’s chief executive officer and chairman, will be the featured speaker in a fireside chat at the 22nd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference. The conference will take place April 17-20, 2023.



Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

22nd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

Conference Dates: April 17-20, 2023

Fireside Chat Time/Date: 3:00 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 20, 2023

Format: Virtual conference; webcast available

To access the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines’ website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines website for at least 14 days following the conference.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company’s RAS(ON) Inhibitors RMC-6236 (RASMULTI) and RMC-6291(KRASG12C) are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) Inhibitors in the company’s pipeline include RMC-9805 (KRASG12D) and RMC-0708 (KRASQ61H), both of which are currently in IND-enabling development, RMC-8839 (KRASG13C), and additional compounds targeting other RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in clinical development include RMC-4630 (SHP2) and RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EBP1).