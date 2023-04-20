Seven Hills Realty Trust First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, April 25th

Seven+Hills+Realty+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+SEVN%29 today announced that it will issue a press release containing its first quarter 2023 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Monday, April 24, 2023. On Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President Tom+Lorenzini and Chief Financial Officer Tiffany+Sy will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (866) 739-7850. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-6592. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 7674605.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.sevnreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont+Realty+Capital, an affiliate of The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.

