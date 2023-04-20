Orion Office REIT Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Dates

27 minutes ago
Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) (“Orion”), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant net lease mission-critical suburban office properties located across the U.S., announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2023 after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Webcast and Conference Call Information
Orion will host a webcast and conference call to review its financial results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The webcast and call will be hosted by Paul McDowell, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Gavin Brandon, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Treasurer. To participate, the webcast can be accessed live by visiting the “Investors” section of Orion’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.onlreit.com%2Finvestors. To join the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial 1-877-407-3982, and international callers should dial 1-201-493-6780, ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time.

Replay Information
A replay of the webcast may be accessed via the Internet by visiting the “Investors” section of Orion’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.onlreit.com%2Finvestors. The conference call replay will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. To access the replay, callers may dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and use passcode, 13737375.

About Orion Office REIT Inc.
Orion Office REIT Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and headquarters office buildings located in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. and leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company was founded on July 1, 2021, spun-off from Realty Income (NYSE: O) on November 12, 2021 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 15, 2021. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and has an office in New York, New York. For additional information on the company and its properties, please visit onlreit.com.

