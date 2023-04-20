Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) ( NYSE:DNB, Financial), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2023 earnings and its participation in an upcoming investor conference.

First Quarter 2023 Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet will release first quarter 2023 earnings before the market opens on May 4, 2023. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.dnb.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-888-886-7786 (USA) or 1-416-764-8658 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 4, 2023, through May 18, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 23987998.

Upcoming Investor Conference

During the first quarter of 2023, Bryan Hipsher, Dun & Bradstreet’s Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference at the Deutsche Bank Center in New York City on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005638/en/