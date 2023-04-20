Nutrien Announces Release Dates for First Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release first quarter earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on first quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-396-8049 or 1-416-764-8646. A webcast of the conference call number can be accessed by visiting Nutrien’s website, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nutrien.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents.

A recording of the conference call will be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-877-674-7070 and inputting the conference identification number 354422#. The recording will be available through August 9, 2023.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders by advancing our key environmental, social and governance priorities.

