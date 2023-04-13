Cooper Standard Announces Date for Release of First Quarter 2023 Results, Provides Details for Management Conference Call

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 13, 2023

NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) expects to release its financial results for the first quarter 2023 on Wednesday, May 3 after market close. The Company's earnings results will be posted to the Cooper Standard website (http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) once released.

Cooper_Standard_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cooper Standard will host a conference call on Thursday, May 4 at 9 a.m. ET. The Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Edwards and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Banas will discuss the financial results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions.

Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by accessing the online, real-time webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9dmawye4. Those who wish to participate by phone in the live conference, including representatives of the investment community who would like to ask questions during Q&A, will need to pre-register for the call by visiting https://register.vevent.com/register/BId7a0aa41b3f040dbb335a5e38b74961f. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number and a personalized conference code to access the call. Participants should dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the investors' portion of the Cooper Standard website (http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) shortly after the live event.

About Cooper Standard
Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

CPS_F

Contact for Analysts:

Contact for Media:

Roger Hendriksen

Chris Andrews

Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard

(248) 596-6465

(248) 596-6217

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE69726&sd=2023-04-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cooper-standard-announces-date-for-release-of-first-quarter-2023-results-provides-details-for-management-conference-call-301797192.html

SOURCE Cooper Standard

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE69726&Transmission_Id=202304131630PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE69726&DateId=20230413
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.