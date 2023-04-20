VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) will release its 2023 First Quarter Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27, 2023, and will host a conference call on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT).



Q1 2023 Financial and Operational Results Call Details

Conference Call Details Replay (available until June 1, 2023) Date: April 28, 2023 Vancouver: +1 604 638 9010 Time: 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT) Toll Free: 1 800 319 6413 Dial in: +1 604 638 5340 Access code: 0052 Toll free: 1 800 319 4610

The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold’s website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: https://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold2023q1.html

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

