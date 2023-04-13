COPA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES MONTHLY TRAFFIC STATISTICS FOR MARCH 2023

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PANAMA CITY, Panama, April 13, 2023

PANAMA CITY, Panama, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for March 2023:







Operating Data

March

March

% Change


2023

2019


Copa Holdings (Consolidated)





ASM (mm) (1)

2,224.6

2,126.6

4.6 %


RPM (mm) (2)

1,939.7

1,771.7

9.5 %


Load Factor (3)

87.2 %

83.3 %

3.9p.p.


1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.


2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers



3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized







Given the irregular nature of the Company's operations starting in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are comparing this traffic report to 2019 statistics.

Consolidated capacity (ASMs) came in 4.6% higher than in March 2019, while passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 9.5%. As a result, the load factor for the month was 87.2%, 3.9 percentage points higher than in March 2019.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copaair.com.

CPA-G

PRESS RELEASE CONTACT: Daniel Tapia – Panamá
Director – Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774

favicon.png?sn=MX69593&sd=2023-04-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-monthly-traffic-statistics-for-march-2023-301797015.html

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MX69593&Transmission_Id=202304131730PR_NEWS_USPR_____MX69593&DateId=20230413
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.