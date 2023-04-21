Madison Pacific Properties Inc. announces the results for the six months ended February 28, 2023

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company) (TSX: MPC and MPC.C), a Vancouver-based real estate company announces the results of operations for the six months ended February 28, 2023.

The results reported are pursuant to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for public companies.

For the six months ended February 28, 2023, the Company is reporting net income of $23.0 million (2022: $20.3 million); cash flows from operating activities before changes in non-cash operating balances of $4.6 million (2022: $4.3 million); and income per share of $0.38 (2022: $0.33). Included in net income is a net gain on the fair value adjustment on investment properties of approximately $14.0 million (2022: $11.1 million).

The Company currently owns approximately $694 million in investment properties and as at February 28, 2023 owns approximately $78 million in development properties, including the Company’s proportionate share of properties held through jointly-controlled partnerships. The Company’s investment portfolio comprises 55 properties with approximately 1.9 million rentable sq. ft. of industrial and commercial space and a 50% interest in a 54 unit multi-family rental property. Approximately 99.6% of available space within the industrial and commercial investment properties is currently leased. The Company’s development properties include a 50% interest in the Silverdale Hills Limited Partnership which currently owns approximately 1,400 acres of residential designated development lands in Mission, British Columbia. In June 2020, the partnership commenced development of 162 townhomes and 65 single family lots on the site, which consumed approximately 38 acres of land inventory. All townhomes in the four phase townhome development have been completed and sold. In respect of the single family lot development, 61 units have been committed for sale to a single developer of which 54 lots have been sold.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the geopolitical events in the world has caused global economic disruption as well as rising inflation and interest rates. These are uncertain and challenging times and management will be continuing to monitor business developments and market conditions and any effect they may have on the business.

For a review of the risks and uncertainties to which the Company is subject see its most recently filed annual and interim MD&A.

Contact:Mr. Marvin HaasenMs. Bernice Yip
President & CEOInvestor Information
Telephone:(604) 732-6540(604) 732-6540
Fax:(604) 732-6550
Address:389 West 6th Avenue
Vancouver, B.C. V5Y 1L1



Madison-Pacific-Properties-Inc.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.