Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings) announced today it will issue its first quarter 2023 earnings release and conduct an analyst conference call and webcast to review results at 8 a.m. Pacific Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

To hear the conference by webcast, log on to NW Natural Holdings’ corporate website at ir.nwnaturalholdings.com. To hear the conference call by phone, please dial 1-833-470-1428 within the United States and enter the conference access code 182535. To join the call from Canada please dial 1-833-950-0062 and international callers can dial 1-929-526-1599 and access code 182535.

To access the conference replay, please call 1-866-813-9403 within the United States and enter the conference identification access code 608638. To hear the replay from Canada, please dial 1-226-828-7578 and from all other locations, please dial +44-204-525-0658.

About NW Natural Holdings

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for more than 160 years. It owns Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), and other business interests.

We have a longstanding commitment to safety, environmental stewardship, and taking care of our employees and communities. NW Natural Holdings was recognized by Ethisphere® in 2022 and 2023 as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. Learn more in our latest ESG+Report.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through nearly 795,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation.

NW Natural Water currently provides water distribution and wastewater services to an estimated 155,000 people through approximately 62,500 connections for communities throughout the Pacific Northwest, Texas and Arizona. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

NW Natural Renewables is an unregulated business committed to leading in the energy transition by providing cost-effective solutions to support decarbonization in the utility, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. Learn more at nwnaturalrenewables.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

“World’s Most Ethical Companies” and “Ethisphere” names and marks are registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230414005054/en/