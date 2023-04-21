SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the “Company") announced the publication of its annual Sustainability Report, outlining the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practices. This report provides a comprehensive overview of how we manage sustainability across our business, and also details specific achievements in 2022 as well as the commitments we have made for 2023.

Rod Antal, President and CEO of SSR Mining, said, “Our fifth annual ESG and Sustainability Report represents another step in SSR Mining’s continued effort to operate responsibly and sustainably while maximizing the benefits to our stakeholders. The report demonstrates our commitment to transparency and accountability and the efforts we take to generate value for our people and investors while staying true to ESG principles. As we look to 2023, we enter the year with hope and optimism for what’s ahead as we seek to ensure a lasting positive legacy for our company and operations.”

Sustainability Report Highlights:

Protecting the health and safety of employees and our business partners at all stages of the mine life cycle is imperative. To improve performance and realign with our targets, all operations are completing site specific safety plans in 2023. Global Water Strategy: During 2022, we worked to develop a global water strategy to help ensure we mange water as a vital resource for our operations and communities. As a direct result of these initiatives, we plan to implement water management plans at each of our assets in 2023.

During 2022, we worked to develop a global water strategy to help ensure we mange water as a vital resource for our operations and communities. As a direct result of these initiatives, we plan to implement water management plans at each of our assets in 2023. Commitment to Net Zero: In 2020, we made a commitment to counteracting climate change by setting a target for net zero operational greenhouse emissions by 2050. Our focus in 2023 will be to refine the identified options for short-term targets as well as SSR Mining’s broader road map of strategic actions to help reduce the company’s carbon footprint and improve energy management.

In 2020, we made a commitment to counteracting climate change by setting a target for net zero operational greenhouse emissions by 2050. Our focus in 2023 will be to refine the identified options for short-term targets as well as SSR Mining’s broader road map of strategic actions to help reduce the company’s carbon footprint and improve energy management. Advancing Maturity of Integrated Management System (IMS): The IMS integrates policies, standards, and procedures across the key areas of safety and health, community relations and the environment into a single complete framework. In 2023, we will focus on embedding the IMS into all areas of operation throughout SSR Mining.

The report is available on our website at: www.ssrmining.com%2Fcorporate_responsibility

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. Over the last three years, the four operating assets combined have produced on average more than 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

