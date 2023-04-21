Alignment Healthcare to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call Thursday, May 4, 2023

ORANGE, Calif., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ( ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, after market close. Following the release, the company will host a conference call to review its financial results at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

Conference Call Details
A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.alignmenthealth.com/. At the start of the conference call, participants may access the webcast at the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dtu94ypg

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same web links and will remain available for approximately 12 months.

About Alignment Health
Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare ( ALHC), Alignment Health is a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company that offers more than 40 benefits-rich, value-driven plans that serve 52 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

Investor Contact
Harrison Zhuo
[email protected]

Media Contact
Maggie Habib
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Health
[email protected]


