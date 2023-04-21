Molekule Group, Inc. Reports Equity Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molekule Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Molekule”; MKUL), an emerging leader in air purification technology solutions, systems for healthcare and commercial smart building applications, and individual consumer protection, announced today that the Company’s Compensation Committee has granted an equity inducement award of common stock to a new executive employee in connection with his joining the Company. The Company granted 500,000 restricted stock units to Ryan Patch, its new Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary and Senior Vice President. The grant of restricted stock units was promised to Mr. Patch in his employment agreement with the Company as a material inducement of employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units granted to Mr. Patch will vest on a quarterly basis pro-rata in substantially equal installments over a four-year period, subject to Mr. Patch’s continued employment through the applicable vesting dates.

The vesting of the equity award will accelerate upon certain types of termination of employment.

For more information on Molekule, please visit www.molekule.com

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. With the largest range of proprietary, FDA-cleared air purification devices on the market, Molekule is providing consumers, business owners and medical professionals with hardware and software solutions to better understand and improve indoor air quality. Its Air Pro, Air Mini+ and Pūrgo™ purification devices can be applied to virtually any indoor space, including homes, classrooms, offices, hospitals and more.

Media Contacts
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Ryan Tyler — Chief Financial Officer, Molekule
[email protected]

MATTIO Communications
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements relating to our management’s expectations, beliefs and intentions and Molekule’s prospects. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including the statements of our management and statements under the heading “Management Commentary.” Such forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations and projections about future events and trends, which are inherently subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those explicitly or implicitly projected, including (without limitation): general economic conditions in the markets where we operate; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related prophylactic measures; expected timing of regulatory approvals and product launches; non-performance of third-party vendors and contractors; risks related to our ability to successfully sell our products and the market reception to and performance of our products; our compliance with, and changes to, applicable laws and regulations; our limited operating history; our ability to manage growth; our ability to obtain additional financing when and if needed; our ability to expand product offerings; our ability to compete with others in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the ability of certain stockholders to determine the outcome of matters that require stockholder approval; our ability to retain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq; our ability to defend against legal proceedings; success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors; our ability to achieve the expected benefits from our merger with Molekule, Inc.; the risk that goodwill or identifiable intangible assets could become impaired; and our ability to successfully consummate acquisitions.

These and other risks and uncertainties that could affect Molekule’s future results are included under the caption “Risk Factors” in AeroClean’s annual report on Form 10-K/A, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 3, 2023, which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Further information regarding potential risks or uncertainties that could affect actual results will be included in other periodic filings Molekule makes with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements in this release reflect management’s expectations as of the date hereof and Molekule expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

ti?nf=ODgwNzg0MyM1NTI2MjU0IzIyNDUxMTc=
Molekule-Group-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.