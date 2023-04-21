A comprehensive investor-focused overview offers key insights into the company’s financials, management team, and investment thesis.

The release of these in-depth investor materials underscores AGBA's ongoing commitment to transparency and its dedication to providing valuable resources to investors.

HONG KONG, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NASDAQ-listed, AGBA Group Holding Limited (“AGBA”), the leading one-stop financial supermarket in Hong Kong, has released an extensive introduction pack for its new and existing investors, providing key insights into the company’s financials, management team discussion, and investment thesis, as well as thoughts on the company’s future performance and valuation. The pack includes a detailed review of the Group's valuation prospects, highlighting the company's significant growth potential.

The summary "Fact Sheet" disseminated on March 7, 2023 provides key information about the company's financials, management team, and investment thesis. The more in-depth description of the ‘Business Highlights & Management Discussion’ disseminated on March 7, 2023 provides a detailed overview of the company's key businesses, their operations and growth strategies going forward. The document entitled "Financial Projections 2023-2027 and Valuation" provides detailed insights into the company’s key drivers of revenue, costs and earnings, as well as perspectives on the valuation of the company and its key businesses. Additionally, the pack provides links to introductory company videos, offering an engaging and informative way for investors to learn more about the company.

Wing-Fai Ng, Group President, AGBA Group Holding Limited said, “This valuable resource is a testament to our commitment to transparency and reliability in providing information to the public. We are confident that the introduction pack will help investors understand the value of our company and the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Ng said that “AGBA Group has undergone a comprehensive strategic transformation over the past few years and has now completed the first phase and is now poised to take advantage of Hong Kong's robust growth prospects in our core businesses of insurance, asset management, and healthcare.”

“We are excited to share our plans and the next phase of our ongoing strategic transformation,” he said. “We believe this introduction pack will serve as a valuable tool for investors to gain insight into our company and its potential.”

The investor introduction pack for current and future investors is available on the company's website, please visit www.agba.com/investors/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us following the consummation of the business combination; expectations regarding our strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and our ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Hong Kong and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

About AGBA Group:

Established in 1993, AGBA Group Holding Limited ( “AGBA”) is a leading one-stop financial supermarket based in Hong Kong offering the broadest set of financial services and healthcare products in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. Trusted by over 400,000 individual and corporate customers, the Group is organized into four market-leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business.

For more information about AGBA, please visit www.agba.com

