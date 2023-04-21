Berry Announces Expansion of its Leading Film Manufacturing Facility in Lewisburg, Tennessee

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Berry+Global+Group%2C+Inc. (NYSE: BERY), a leader in the design, development, and production of innovative, sustainable stretch films has begun expanding one of its leading stretch film manufacturing facilities in Lewisburg, Tennessee for completion by early 2024. The 25,000 square foot expansion will support the growing demand for Berry’s highest performing, sustainable stretch films by creating space for three new cast lines, upgrading the capacity of the facilities existing post-industrial resin (PIR) reprocessing system, and extending its rail spur for resin material handling. In coordination of the expansion, Berry will add ten new jobs in the Lewisburg facility.

“The ability to access innovative, sustainable film solutions is critical for our customers as they work to drive progress toward a circular, net-zero economy,” said Phil Stolz, EVP and General Manager, Performance Materials for Berry. "Expanding our Lewisburg facility will allow us to optimize the facility to help our films customers deliver against their ambitious sustainability goals.”

Through collaboration with its OEM supplier, Berry will complete the installation of one cast line to support 20 million pounds of added capacity for ultra-high-performance films. By investing in the new cast line, Berry benefits from the advanced technology needed to increase capacity in its most sophisticated stretch films. Upon installation of the first new line, Berry has plans to add two additional cast lines in the facility.

Plastic stretch films have been a longtime preferred solution for pallet load containment thanks to their strong, durable, and lightweight nature. Manufacturers continue to advance the performance of stretch films through developments in manufacturing paired with customer demands. Additions to Berry’s Lewisburg facility will support the increased production of ultra-high performing film solutions that advance a pathway to circularity. Among these films are Berry’s Transcend™ and Stratos™ machine films designed to reduce the use of virgin plastic through source reduction while retaining excellent load containment to prevent, breakage, damage and loss during transport and storage.

To learn more about Berry’s sustainable films portfolio, click here.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of 46,000 global employees across more than 265 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230414005041r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230414005041/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.