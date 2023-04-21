Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point”) ( NYSE:FPH, Financial), an owner and developer of large mixed-use planned communities in California, will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 20, 2023. A live Internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Five Point website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.fivepoint.com.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international) or by clinking on the following link and requesting a return call: https%3A%2F%2Fcallme.viavid.com%2Fviavid%2F%3Fcallme%3Dtrue%26amp%3Bpasscode%3D13735390%26amp%3Bh%3Dtrue%26amp%3Binfo%3Dcompany%26amp%3Br%3Dtrue%26amp%3BB%3D6+%5Bcallme.viavid.com%5D. A telephonic replay will be available starting approximately three hours after the end of the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13738239. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 4, 2023.

About Five Point

Five Point, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and develops large mixed-use planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. Five Point’s communities include the Great Park Neighborhoods® in Irvine, Valencia® in Los Angeles County, and Candlestick® and The San Francisco Shipyard® in the City of San Francisco. These communities are designed to include approximately 40,000 residential homes and approximately 23 million square feet of commercial space.

