CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation (OTC PINK:MWWC), ('the Company'), has deposited the initial seed capital into the Marketing Worldwide Media bank account to pay for the Hollywood After Dark project and is exploring its options for pay-per-view events directly connected to the TV and Digital series.

Marketing Worldwide Corporation ‘MWWC' is pleased to announce that the initial seed capital has been deposited into the Marketing Worldwide Media ‘MWM' bank account, which will fund the "Hollywood After Dark" late-night series previously mentioned in the 03/15/2023 press release.

Mr. Blagman spent the final week of March meeting with media executives in New York City and Los Angeles; and continued with a number of international "Zoom" meetings with TV and digital programming executives overseas, gathering information for program distribution, brand sponsorship, public interest and global consumer marketing. The executive producers of H.A.D. are actively working on future guest appearances that will have a global impact.

Additionally, ‘MWWC' is exploring parallel pay-per-view opportunities in international media markets through the ‘MWM' subsidiary, more news on these events will be released in a separate press release.

