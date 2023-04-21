Marketing Worldwide Corporation Begins Funding Hollywood After Dark and Explores Pay-Per-View Options

2 hours ago
CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation (OTC PINK:MWWC), ('the Company'), has deposited the initial seed capital into the Marketing Worldwide Media bank account to pay for the Hollywood After Dark project and is exploring its options for pay-per-view events directly connected to the TV and Digital series.image.png

Marketing Worldwide Corporation ‘MWWC' is pleased to announce that the initial seed capital has been deposited into the Marketing Worldwide Media ‘MWM' bank account, which will fund the "Hollywood After Dark" late-night series previously mentioned in the 03/15/2023 press release.

Mr. Blagman spent the final week of March meeting with media executives in New York City and Los Angeles; and continued with a number of international "Zoom" meetings with TV and digital programming executives overseas, gathering information for program distribution, brand sponsorship, public interest and global consumer marketing. The executive producers of H.A.D. are actively working on future guest appearances that will have a global impact.

Additionally, ‘MWWC' is exploring parallel pay-per-view opportunities in international media markets through the ‘MWM' subsidiary, more news on these events will be released in a separate press release.

Twitter: @MWWCOfficial

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.marketingworldwide.co

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Marketing Worldwide Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749271/Marketing-Worldwide-Corporation-Begins-Funding-Hollywood-After-Dark-and-Explores-Pay-Per-View-Options

