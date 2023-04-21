PERRYSBURG, OH, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (April 14, 2023) – O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or “O-I”) broke ground today for a state-of-the-art greenfield glass plant in Bowling Green, KY. The facility is the first O-I facility purpose-built to leverage the company’s MAGMA technology. The groundbreaking event, attended by O-I CEO, Andres Lopez, KY Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, and a host of company and regional dignitaries, marks the beginning of a multi-phase investment of up to $240 million to enable the continued development of the company’s revolutionary MAGMA technology, while providing an unprecedented level of service to our customers and local market.

“O-I’s proprietary MAGMA glass-making technology, and the new plant here in Bowling Green built around this technology, will continue our journey to transform the future of glass container production,” said Andres Lopez, CEO of O-I Glass. “This facility will showcase our next-generation capabilities, from a new modular batch system, the MAGMA melter, and new forming machines to sustainability advancements and the look and feel of the factory itself. Here, in Bowling Green, in proximity to the Bourbon Trail, this state-of-the-art facility will demonstrate the value of near-location and will be a key hub for future customer collaboration. It will also serve as place where our investors, customers, and other stakeholders can explore and collaborate.”

MAGMA technology is designed for flexible, modular glass production and can reduce the environmental footprint of glass production. Facilities built for MAGMA will feature a smaller melter and will be constructed using more sustainable methods and materials. MAGMA technology will enable advanced technologies, including ULTRA light-weighting potential, on-off capability, and can include feed-forward and feed-back control loops to promote premium quality glass.

The proximity to key customers, for O-I, will reduce logistics and further enhance the company’s customer service, flexibility, and sustainability. The first phase of construction for this facility is expected to be complete in mid-2024 and could grow to include two additional production lines and up to 140 new jobs in the state and region. Lieutenant Governor Coleman conveyed congratulations from Governor Andy Beshear.

“I want to congratulate leaders at O-I Glass as the company moves forward with this incredible project creating 140 full-time jobs in Warren County,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “I am proud the commonwealth will be home to this innovative facility that introduces new technology to increase speed and efficiency within the company’s manufacturing process. I look forward to a long and successful partnership between Kentucky and O-I Glass.”

For more information on the groundbreaking event, along with additional information on the revolutionary MAGMA technology, visit: http://o-i.com/groundbreaking

