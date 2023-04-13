SRPT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Ongoing Investigation into Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces its ongoing investigation into potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. ( SRPT) focused on whether Sarepta and certain of its top executive officers made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation or if you are a Sarepta investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-sarepta-therapeutics-inc-securities-investigation-srpt.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

THE COMPANY: Sarepta is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. Sarepta is developing SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec), an investigational gene transfer therapy intended to deliver SRP-9001 to muscle tissue for the targeted production of functional components of dystrophin.

THE REVELATION: On March 16, 2023, Sarepta issued a press release stating that “at its late cycle meeting for the SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) biologics license application (BLA), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Therapeutics (OTP) has determined that an advisory committee meeting will be held for SRP-9001 in advance of the May 29, 2023 regulatory action date.” Following this news, the price of Sarepta stock fell by approximately 18%.

Then, on April 13, 2023, STAT News published an article entitled “FDA staff leaned toward rejecting Sarepta gene therapy before top official intervened,” reporting that “FDA staff concluded as far back as last summer that Sarepta’s proposed application did not meet the criteria for accelerated approval a regulatory framework meant to provisionally clear drugs based on preliminary evidence.” Following this news, the price of Sarepta stock fell by more than 9%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering more than $1.75 billion for investors in 2022 – the third year in a row Robbins Geller tops the list. And in those three years alone, Robbins Geller recovered nearly $5.3 billion for investors, more than double the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs’ firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Contact:
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
[email protected]

