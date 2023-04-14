Marine Products Corporation to Present at the 26th Annual Burkenroad Investment Conference

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, April 14, 2023

Hosted by the A. B. Freeman Business School at Tulane University

ATLANTA, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced that the Company will present at the 26th Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Ritz Carlton New Orleans. At the time of the conference, the presentation will be posted to our website MarineProductsCorp.com.

Marine_Products_Corporation_Logo.jpg

The annual Burkenroad conference gives institutional investors and individuals an opportunity to hear presentations from top executives at public companies headquartered across the Gulf South. The conference is rooted in the Burkenroad Reports, a student equity research course at Tulane University's A. B. Freeman School of Business, who sponsors the conference. Throughout the year, 200 business students work in teams to prepare and publish objective investment research reports on companies from six Southern states. The conference is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Interested individuals can visit freeman.tulane.edu/Burkenroad-conference for the full agenda and to register.

Marine Products Corporation is a leading manufacturer of fiberglass boats under the brand names Chaparral and Robalo. Chaparral's sterndrive models include SSi and SSX, and the Chaparral Surf Series. Chaparral's outboard offerings include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models. Robalo builds an array of outboard sport fishing boats, which include center consoles, dual consoles and Cayman Bay Boat models. The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation. With premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at MarineProductsCorp.com.

For information contact:

Jim Landers
Vice President Corporate Services
(404) 321-2162
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL69093&sd=2023-04-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-products-corporation-to-present-at-the-26th-annual-burkenroad-investment-conference-301797881.html

SOURCE Marine Products Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL69093&Transmission_Id=202304141615PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL69093&DateId=20230414
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.